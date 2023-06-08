Pride Month Book Talk ‘A Queer History of the Women’s Suffrage Movement’ Virtual Event on June 12

In celebration of Pride Month, the Jamaica Plain Historical Society is co-sponsoring a virtual book talk with Dr. Wendy Rouse about her book Public Faces, Secret Lives: A Queer History of the Women’s Suffrage Movement on June 12.



Rouse is a professor of History at San Jose State University, and her book explores the important role of queerness and queer suffragists in the fight for the vote. The book highlights the alliances that queer suffragists built and the innovative strategies they developed to protect and preserve their most intimate relationships as they defied the gender and sexual norms of their day.

This event is co-sponsored with the Boston Public Library Connolly Branch. Click here to register for this virtual event that begins at 6:30 pm.