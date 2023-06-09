Jamaica Plain Resident Elected to Massachusetts Society of CPAs Board of Directors

The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MassCPAs) recently announced that Jamaica Plain resident Adnani Johari was elected to serve a third year on its Board of Directors for its 2023-2024 fiscal year.



Johari is a director and vice president at Brighthouse Investment Advisers, a member of the Brighthouse Investment Advisors Valuation Committee and an assistant treasurer of Brighthouse Funds.

MassCPAs Board of Directors is a group of 19 elected members that sets policies, manages programs and oversees activities for the 11,500-member organization.

“MassCPAs Board of Directors is an exceptional and diverse group of individuals that will have a profound impact on defining the Society's priorities and propelling the accounting profession forward in Massachusetts," said Amy Pitter, MassCPAs president and CEO via press release. “I am thrilled to have Adnani on the board and know that her valuable contributions and leadership will benefit the Society, our community and the profession in the coming year.”