‘Lead Pig’ Caused HAZMAT Situation at Boomerangs

As news helicopters flew overhead Centre Street last Thursday, city police and fire officials had to shut down the area due to a lead pig.



Do you know what a "lead pig" is? No? Well, a very intelligent Boomerangs employee knew that the donated item is used to transport radioactive material. And at an abundance of caution, Boomerangs contacted police and fire, who followed HAZMAT regulations.

The three employees who handled the lead pig went to the hospital, and were totally ok. Boomerangs remained closed on Friday.

The manager of Boomerangs provided a detailed update on what transpired on Instagram:

