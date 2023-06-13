President’s Walking Tour of the Entire Emerald Necklace Park on June 17

Lace up your walking shoes and join the Emerald Necklace Conservancy for the 5.5-mile walk through Frederick Law Olmsted’s entire Emerald Necklace park on June 17.



The Emerald Necklace is Boston’s largest park system and includes seven distinct parks designed by Frederick Law Olmsted to connect more than a dozen neighborhoods with 1,100 acres of meadows, woodlands, waterways, paths, and parkways. The Emerald Necklace Conservancy is a community-supported non-profit founded in 1998 to steward and champion the Emerald Necklace.



Conservancy President Karen Mauney-Brodek will lead the complete 5.5-mile walk from Franklin Park to Charlesgate of the Emerald Necklace park. Brief stops will be made along the way to take in the scenery and learn about this historic parkland and the Conservancy’s current work to restore, maintain and improve these green spaces. There will also be brief breaks for lunch, snacks, water and restroom breaks, but most time will be spent walking.

This is a free event. It's suggested you bring:

Refillable water bottle with water

Lunch and/or snacks

Hat

Sunscreen Important

Please dress in layers and wear comfortable shoes.

The walk is free and open to the public but registration is required. Please RSVP by clicking here. The event is from 9 am to 1:30 pm (rain date Sunday, June 18).