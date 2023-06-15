Update Meeting: Arborway Electric Bus Facility Project on June 22

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is holding an in-person public meeting on June 22 to provide an overview of 15% of the design plans to create a facility to support a 100% battery electric bus fleet.

The MBTA is designing a new facility at the Arborway Bus Yard in Forest Hills at the corner of Washington Street and Arborway to support a 100% battery electric bus (BEB) fleet. BEBs will reduce emissions and improve the air quality around the facility and routes served. The new facility will expand the MBTA's fleet size to serve additional routes in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan. The new facility will also provide capacity for 60-foot buses that carry greater numbers of riders on busy routes.

At this meeting, MBTA project staff will provide an overview of the 15% design plans for the new bus maintenance facility and electrification project. The MBTA will also facilitate a Q&A period to address community concerns.

Learn more about bus facility modernization on the MBTA's website. This public meeting will be on June 22 from 6-8 pm in the English High School auditorium. Please click here to register to attend the meeting so the MBTA can account for attendance and accommodate accessibility needs. For questions and comments, you can email the MBTA at arborwaybus@mbta.com.