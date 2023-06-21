Open Streets Jamaica Plain on June 25

The city is kicking off its second annual Open Streets Boston initiative in Jamaica Plain along Centre Street on June 25.



Open Streets events are meant for people to experience streets as pedestrian-friendly public spaces for people to play games, go shopping, dance, and more.

This year's Open Streets Jamaica Plain will take place on Centre Street from Lamartine Avenue to The Soldier's Monument at the beginning of South Street. The event will be from 10 am to 3:30 pm, but the street will be closed before and after those times. There are vehicle crossing points at Boylston and Moraine streets and across Centre Street from Green Street.