Photos: A Car-Free Centre Street Meant Lots of Fun in the Sun

Free pedicabs up and down Centre Street, a bubble party, DJs, musical performances, and a giant-sized chess game -- those are just some of the cool things that happened during Boston's first Open Street of the summer.



On Sunday from The Monument to Jackson Square, Centre Street was car-free. This was the second year that the city has led a car-free day on Centre Street.

Amazing how activated and alive our JP main street is without cars. #openstreets - should be an every weekend norm! @MayorWu @jfh @BostonBTD pic.twitter.com/yDbSqlxwBg — Sefira Bell-Masterson (@Sefirala) June 25, 2023

Jamaica Plain is good and Open Streets are good and Open Streets in Jamaica Plain are very good pic.twitter.com/WXD2Z5eR5i — Ben Ratner (@BenMakesTV) June 25, 2023

A lovely day for people to take to the streets for #OpenStreetsBoston on Centre St in #JamaicaPlain. Thousands from near and far walking, biking, scooting, and skating on car-free streets. See you at the next: https://t.co/d0JCnEbrEc pic.twitter.com/eyxUtETjyt — Jacob Wessel (@jkwessel) June 25, 2023