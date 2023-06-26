Photos: A Car-Free Centre Street Meant Lots of Fun in the Sun

Free pedicabs up and down Centre Street, a bubble party, DJs, musical performances, and a giant-sized chess game -- those are just some of the cool things that happened during Boston's first Open Street of the summer.

On Sunday from The Monument to Jackson Square, Centre Street was car-free. This was the second year that the city has led a car-free day on Centre Street.

 

