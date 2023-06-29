Open Your Heart: Immigrant Stories and Music from Boston and Beyond on June 30

Hoopla Productions (who brought you JP Porchfest from 2014-2019) invites you to a different type of event: Open Your Heart: Immigrant Stories and Music from Boston at Beyond on City Hall Plaza.



Open Your Heart is an inter-generational show that centers the moving and inspiring stories of seven immigrants who landed in East Boston and ultimately became community leaders and activists who contribute to the vibrancy of their community.

Produced by Jamaica Plain-based Hoopla Productions, in collaboration with the East Boston-based youth nonprofit, ZUMIX!, the show features youth actors and musicians from ZUMIX along with professional actors, Ines de la Cruz, Jaime José Hernandez, and Luz Lopez. Narrating the performance is Jenn DeLeon, award-winning writer and young adult author of Borderless. And following the show, there’s a dance party with dancer, singer and percussionist, Eli Pabon!

The event is free and open to the public on June 30 from 5 to 8 pm. There will be stories, music, free food, and more.