Mike & Patty’s Launch Smash Burger/Chicken Sando Restaurant in Same Centre Street Location

The team behind Mike & Patty's recently launched an afternoon/evening restaurant serving smash burgers and chicken sandwiches within the same space at 388 Centre St.
Right now the new restaurant, Up & Down, is open Thursday to Sunday from 4 to 10 pm. Mike & Patty's is open 8 am to 2 pm Monday through Sunday.
Among the burgers, fries and appetizers, the menu includes:
- Taki Melt: two smashed beef patties, fried cheese patty, salsa roja and taki dust on our Flourhouse milk roll.
- Oklahoma Thunder: two smashed beef patties, two slices of american cheese and grilled onions on our Flourhouse milk roll
- Phuct fries: golden crispy french fries served 'Savage Style' with housemade cheese whiz, phuct sauce and caramelized onions
- Spicy Clucker: house-battered fried chicken breast, spicy chili, lettuce, house-made pickles and kewpie mayo on our Flourhouse milk roll
