At-Large Boston City Council Candidate Virtual Forum on July 13

The Boston Wards 4 & 5 & 10 Democratic Committees are hosting a virtual At-Large Boston City Council Candidates forum on July 13.



The forum will be moderated by Boston Globe opinion writer Abdallah Fayyad. Confirmed participants include Clifton Braithwaite, Bridget Nee-Walsh, and Henry Santana, At-Large Boston City Councilors Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia, and Erin Murphy. Current At-Large City Councilor Michael Flaherty recently announced that he is not seeking reelection.

Jamaica Plain resides in Boston Wards 4, 10, 11, 12, and 19.

The forum will be online Thursday, July 13 from 6:30 to 8 pm. Click here to register for the event, and a Zoom link will be sent to you before the forum.