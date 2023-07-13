Take a Summer Tour with Jamaica Plain Historical Society (P.S. They’re Free)

Have you wanted to know more about the neighborhoods of Jamaica Plain? Then you should take one of the free tours offered by the Jamaica Plain Historical Society this summer.



Whether you just moved to Jamaica Plain or lived here all your life, you will definitely learn a thing or two, or three, or 22 things about JP neighborhoods. There are tours of Stony Brook, Hyde Square, Sumner Hill, Green Street, Woodbourne, Jamaica Pond, and of Monument Square. Click here for more info about individual tours.

The tours are on Saturdays at 11 am, last between 60 and 90 minutes and are cancelled in case of heavy rain. No reservations are required, so all you have to do is meet the tour guide. Tours start in different locations, and a map showing the starting points of the walking tours can be found here. And if you can't make the live tours, JPHS also offers online tours, which you can check out by clicking here.