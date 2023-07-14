Police Say Councilor Lara Was Driving Twice Speed Limit Before Crash; Despite Revoked License, Lara Tweeted About Driving

District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara was driving more than twice the speed limit when she crashed her car into a Jamaica Plain house June 30, according to a Boston police auto investigator.

The investigator, who examined the scene of the accident that occurred at 803 Centre St., said that at a minimum Lara was driving at a minimum of 53 miles per hour on Centre Street, according to a police report.

Lara's 7-year-old son was taken to Boston Children's Hospital after the accident due to a cut to his face. The report said that multiple blood stains were found on the front armrest in between the driver's and passenger's sides, and a small spot on the rear passenger seat side near the headrest. Lara did not appear to have any physical injuries, nor did she report any at the scene, said a police report.

Based on the officer's auto investigation, Lara was to be cited for reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding (53 mph in a 25 mph zone), and a seat belt violation. Lara was cited for 53 mph because it was the lowest minimum speed for the citation.

Lara was previously summonsed to appear in West Roxbury Division of Municipal Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was also cited for a booster seat violation; despite the rear passenger side backseat apparently being buckled at the time of the accident, her son may not have been completely restrained properly. Based on the boy's age and height (smaller than 57 inches), he should have been in a booster seat, and was not, said the police report.

She is expected in court on July 19, reported The Boston Globe.

The police report also said Lara's Massachusetts driver's license was suspended on April 9, 2013, after failing to pay a fine as a result from receiving a ticket for not wearing her seatbelt. She was also cited on August 19, 2010, for a seat belt violation and not being in possession of the vehicle's registration. The auto investigator's report also said that on March 3, 2015, Lara was cited in Connecticut for driving with a Massachusetts suspended license, and her license was then suspended in Connecticut, which then was revoked by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles based on a Massachusetts law that states that if a license is suspended or revoked in another jurisdiction the penalty is "indefinite suspension imposed on Massachusetts driver's license until the right to operate has been restored in the other state/jurisdiction."

Yet despite her license being suspended, Lara continually drove to Boston City Hall, according to the Globe. On several occasions she also tweeted about driving, including driving to Vermont with her son after a snowstorm.

If you see me driving in JP playing stick season at full volume, no you didn’t. — Kendra Lara (@CllrKendraLara) December 12, 2022

https://twitter.com/CllrKendraLara/status/1517218082619539461?s=20

Also, she told Jamaica Plain News that she was driving on June 23, 2022, when she was asked via a direct message to provide a comment about former state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz's exit from the governor's race.

When asked to comment on particulars of the accident, her driving record, or whether she'd resign from the Boston City Council, Lara's director of communications provided a statement to Jamaica Plain News. Lara sent out the statement via newsletter on July 8. In it, she does not address specifics of the accident or her driving record.

On June 30th, Zaire and I were involved in a car accident on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain while driving a friend’s car. I am grateful for my family, friends, and neighbors who have been by our side and provided the support Zaire and I needed to focus on our recovery. We are all accountable for our actions, and I am no different, which is why I offer my sincerest apologies to everyone, especially the people of District 6. As an elected official, I’ve worked hard to center the dignity and humanity of my constituents. Today, I ask you to also see mine as I work to correct my mistake. As your City Councilor, I will continue to steward our collective vision at City Hall and work hard to earn and maintain your trust. The grace you’ve shown me is a testament to the strength of our beloved community, and I intend to continue earning it. Thank you.