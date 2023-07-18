Man Shot Dead on Forest Hills Street

A man was shot dead on Forest Hills Street early Tuesday morning, reported Boston Police.



District E-13 officers responded to the area of 159 Forest Hills St. around 1:39 am on July 18 for a person shot, according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, police found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds, and the victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Boston Police are actively investigating the shooting, and are asking the public to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 with any information.