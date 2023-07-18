Want to Do Yoga on Jamaica Pond?

Iceskating on Jamaica Pond is not allowed, but doing yoga on the pond is a-okay.



Yoga classes on the water using a paddle board are being offered on Sundays by local nonprofit Courageous Sailing. No experience is necessary (of water yoga, or yoga in general). The class starts low on the board (like belly on a paddle board), and they build from there, and do poses while standing up on the board.

All equipment is provided. Classes are being offered Sundays through September 17, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. You can register by using QR code, or call the boathouse at 857- 452-1770 or email at jamaicapond@courageoussailing.org.

