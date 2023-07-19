Turtle Swamp Brewing Closing Permanently August 19 or When Beer Runs Out

After six years of operating in Jamaica Plain, local business Turtle Swamp Brewing is closing permanently on August 19 -- or when the beer runs out.



Turtle Swamp Brewing announced their closure on Instagram and on their website. Co-owners John Lincecum and Nik Walther said owning and operating the business has been an unforgettable journey.

"Through good times and rough times we have had the pleasure of welcoming hundreds of our friends, neighbors, and visitors from around the country to our taproom to share a freshly brewed Orange Line IPA and a simple good time," wrote Lincecum and Walther. "Our unique beers were ultimately available throughout Massachusetts and we are grateful to the beer lovers from Provincetown to Pittsfield who enjoyed and praised our beers."

Located at 3377 Washington St., the brewery gained local attention after they sued to stop a low-income senior housing development at 3371 Washington St. in 2021. That didn't sit well with neighbors and locals, as protests ensued.