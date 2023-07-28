Update: Police ID Victim Shot Dead on Forest Hills Street

UPDATE: Boston Police have identified the male victim shot dead on Forest Hills Street on July 18, reported Boston Police.



District E-13 officers responded to the area of the block of 100 Forest Hills St. around 1:39 am on July 18 for a person shot, according to Boston Police. Upon arrival, police found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds, and the victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The victim was later identified by police as Dante Webb, 45, of Jamaica Plain.

Boston Police are actively investigating the shooting, and are asking the public to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 with any information.