Arrest Made In Connection to Forest Hills Street Homicide

On Sunday Boston Police arrested a Dorchester man who was wanted for murder stemming from a July 18 shooting on Forest Hills Street.

The Boston Police District E-13 Fugitive Unit arrested Dequann Whyte-Cohen, 31, on Hyde Park Avenue in Jamaica Plain on July 30 at 11:50 am, according to Boston Police.

At the time of his arrest, Whyte-Cohen was wanted on a murder warrant from West Roxbury District Court for allegedly shooting Dante Webb, 45, of Jamaica Plain. The suspect will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court on Monday.

Webb was found shot around 1:39 am on July 18 on Forest Hills Street, after police were notified of gunfire. Police found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.