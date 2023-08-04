All Three D6 Candidates Expected to Attend Online Forum on August 8

All three candidates for the Boston City Council District 6 race are expected to attend candidates forum on August 8.



The three candidates include the current District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara, who is facing multiple charges due to speeding and crashing her car without a license in an unregistered car.

The other two candidates are William King, who ran for at-large city council once before, and Ben Weber.

JP Progressives is hosting the online forum that will be moderated by former editor of the Baystate Banner Yawu Miller, and Saraya Wintersmith from GBH News.

Cosponsors of the forum include Right to the City Vote and MassVOTE.

This is a public online forum, and attendees are being asked to register beforehand, and submit questions, too. There will not be an opportunity to ask live questions at the event.

The forum will be at 7 pm.

Voting members of JP Progressives will be invited to participate in a community conversation on August 10th to discuss the candidates and the organization's endorsement.