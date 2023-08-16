A Musical Genre for Everyone’s Taste at Jamaica Plain Porchfest on Saturday

This year's Jamaica Plain Porchfest will feature more than 60 different performances on Saturday.



Chris Helms

Performances are from noon to 6 pm across the neighborhood, and there's music, dance performances (and plenty of opportunities for you to dance!) for everyone of all ages and music tastes.

Just a sampling:

The Femmes (12:30-1:30 pm at 58 Round Hill St.) are an all-woman and non-binary wedding band specializing in songs by female and non-binary artists

movement improvisation (12-12:30 pm at 30 Sunnyside St.) is an exciting and vulnerable dance improvisation by local movement artists

Tokyo Tramps (5-6 pm at 13 Armstrong St.) is named after Bruce Springsteen’s song “Born To Run,” and has been creating unique and exciting Blues/Rock with New Orleans funk groove and Hendrix-inspired guitar sound. They've released 9 original albums in a 20+year musical career

Dance Class with Jean Appolon Expressions (3-4 pm at 42 Horan Way) Come dance with Mcebisi Xotyeni of JAE! Jean Appolon Expressions (JAE) is a contemporary dance company deeply rooted in Haitian-folkloric culture that celebrates, nurtures, and empowers a global community.

Emperor Norton's Stationary Marching Band (12-1 pm at 29 Robinwood Ave.) Raunchy circus roots. Polished precision performances. A joyful cacophony of Balkan, Klezmer and funk, with a tasteful thrash of metal thrown in for good measure. No matter the occasion, Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band has got the brass to get you up and dancing. There’s one thing we know for sure: Dance! Party!

Also, from 3-4 pm there will be a Community Hour when all other programming stops to encourage attendees to congregate in central locations to join together and enjoy that site's entertainment. This year's Community Hour programming is as follows:

42 Horan Way (Anna M. Cole Community Center, next to basketball courts)

Dance Class with Jean Appolon Expressions

507 Jamaicaway (Jamaica Pond Boathouse)

Yoga with Blissful Monkey Yoga

24 Eliot St. (Eliot School)

Live Music curated by SubDrift Boston

12 South St (Loring Greenough House)

Dance Class with Meta Movements

For a full schedule of all performances, please check out the Jamaica Plain Porchfest website.

Also, if you're looking to get around quicker than your feet can take you. Use the code JPP23 on the Blue Bikes app for one complimentary Adventure Pass when redeemed in the Bluebikes app.