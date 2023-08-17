Want to Represent Boston on MBTA Board of Directors?

Earlier this month, the state legislature and Governor Maura Healey passed a state budget that created a seat for a Boston resident to be on the board of directors for the MBTA. Would you like to be the person to fill that seat?



The new seat on the board will give Boston "a direct role in the governance of the region’s public transit system."

In the coming weeks, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be considering candidates to serve on the board, which meets monthly and holds monthly subcommittee meetings.

The city wants residents to share "your ideas, hopes, and concerns with Mayor Wu and the new MBTA Board of Directors member." And you can do so by clicking here. You can also let the city know that you're interested in the seat on the same form.

Those interested should be: a Boston resident; a public transit rider; connected to communities of transit riders, including employees, customers, and students; and committed to high quality, reliable, and affordable public transportation as a core strategy of economic growth, cultural vibrancy, and quality of life.

Interest forms closes on September 5, 2023 at 5 pm.