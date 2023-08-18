Early Voting for Boston City Council Races Begins September 2

Early voting for Boston City Council Districts 3, 5, 6, and 7 preliminary municipal election begins September 2 and is available at different locations.

The other district races and the at-large City Council race did not have enough qualified candidates to trigger a preliminary. The purpose of the preliminary election is to narrow the election to the top two candidates for the district race.

In Jamaica Plain, the District 6 City Council race includes three candidates: current city councilor Kendra Lara, Jamaica Plain resident Ben Weber, and West Roxbury resident William King.

Any registered Boston voter can vote at any early voting location. You don’t need an excuse or reason to vote early. Not sure if you’re registered? Find out your voter registration status.

The deadline to register to vote is Saturday, September 2. You have until 5 pm to register to vote in-person, and until 11:59 pm to register to vote online. If you register to vote by mail, it must be postmarked by Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The Preliminary Municipal Election is on Tuesday, September 12. Please click here for the locations and schedule of early voting in Boston.

Here are the dates, locations, and times for early voting for District 6:

Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3

11 am - 7 pm

BCYF Roche Community Center, 1716 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132

Tuesday, September 5

Boston City Hall

9 am - 8 pm

Margarita Muniz Academy, 20 Child St., Jamaica Plain

12 - 8 pm

Wednesday, September 6

Boston City Hall

9 am - 5 pm

Thursday, September 7

Boston City Hall

9 am - 8 pm

Friday, September 8

Boston City Hall

9 am - 5 pm

For more info about early voting please visit boston.gov/ departments/elections/early- voting-boston.