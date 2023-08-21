Join SingPositive as It Launches New Outdoor Season

SingPostive is excited to launch our 2023-2024 season.



We are an intergenerational community choir based in Jamaica Plain, directed by Lexi Ugelow and Lysander Jaffe. Joel Sindelar founded the choir in 2012, and it has since grown into a vibrant community where singers of all ages make music together.

We sing fun, eclectic music from many different styles, from folk to world to musical theatre and R&B, and we offer musical programming for the whole family, including Kids Choir, ukulele class, and supervised playground time for younger children during the Adult Choir portion of rehearsal. Kids under 3 join free!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Where and when?

We rehearse at Spontaneous Celebrations Sunday afternoons, 4-6 pm. Fall semester runs September 10-December 17, with a concert on December 17

How do I sign up?

You can register at this link. Tuition costs are flexible and scholarships available.

Will we perform?

We will perform at the Lantern Parade on October 22, and we'll have a final concert at Spontaneous Celebrations on December 17.

I don’t read music, can I still join?

Yes! We welcome singers of all ages and abilities, and we provide practice recordings of all our songs online.

What does SP sound like?

Check out our fall 2019 live concert (pre-pandemic), or this virtual choir collaboration Deseram Non Numquam (watch to the end for a surprising twist!)

I’m not sure if it’s for me, can I try it out?

We have two open rehearsals, September 10 and September 17.

For more information visit https://www.singpositive.us/ or email lysander.jaffe@gmail.com