Sherrill House Taps Tuere L. Crawford to Lead Longwood Hospice Program

Jamaica Plain's Sherrill House, a not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, recently announced that Tuere L. Crawford has been named executive director of its Longwood Hospice program.



Crawford brings more than 30 years of experience in health care, skilled nursing, and hospice settings to Longwood Hospice, which was opened in Brookline by Sherrill House in 2022. She has held executive and management-level positions at Norwood Hospital, Kindred Healthcare, Ascend Hospice, and CareOne.

“Tuere is a wonderful addition to our growing team at Sherrill House and Longwood Hospice,” said Sherrill House Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Stapleton. “Her warmth, energy and leadership will help this program expand and flourish.”

As Longwood Hospice Executive Director, Crawford will focus on increasing program development, creating brand awareness, educating the community on hospice care and its benefits, and cultivating a strong team.

“Hospice is at the heart of why I work in health care,” Crawford said. “I’m a lifelong student, constantly looking for opportunities to improve hospice care and programs for individuals and their loved ones. They are why we are here.”

A resident of Attleboro, Crawford earned her bachelor’s degree from UMass Boston. The mother of three grown children, she is a marathoner and is involved with multiple charities, including Ruck to Remember and the NFL Women’s Initiative.