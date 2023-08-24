Jamaica Plain Friends Raised Thousands for Bikes Not Bombs By Riding Across Iowa

Two Jamaica Plain neighbors raised thousands by participating in the seven-day Des Moines Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI).



"I grew up in northeast Iowa and remember the first RAGBRAI. I thought it was kind of crazy but that some day I would try it. As this is the 50th anniversary of the Iowa ride, now is that time. I thought if I'm doing this, I should use this as a way to promote a worthy cause. Bikes Not Bombs is a perfect fit," said Bryan Glascock on his fundraising page. "Salvaging bikes that might otherwise go to a landfill is in line with my life-long environmental views; training local youth in bike repair and earning a bike builds their STEM skills and self-confidence; and sending bikes, parts and tools to developing countries helps build micro-economies and gives people greater mobility so they won't have to leave their home villages to access jobs. I hope I can help spread the word about the important work of Bikes Not Bombs."

RAGBRAI is a seven-day rolling festival of bicycles, music, food, camaraderie, and community that celebrated its 50th year in July. This year’s route started in Sioux City with a traditional dip of the wheel in the Missouri River, before riding 500 miles, stopping overnight to camp, and ending in Davenport with a traditional dip of the wheel in the Mississippi River. Riders make stops throughout the state at Iowa State University, the state capitol, get to see beautiful Iowan views, and more. More than 100,000 riders were expected for this year's ride!

Glascock was joined by his neighbor, Aaron Osowiecki, a high school physics teacher at Boston Latin School. Osowiecki is an active bike rider who just turned 50, so participating in the 50th ride made sense. He said that many of his students have benefitted from Bikes Not Bombs’ programs, and he was excited to support Bikes Not Bombs’ efforts to spread the benefits of bicycle transportation with people around the world.

Now checkout some of their photos from RAGBRAI!