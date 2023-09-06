Boston’s Latin Quarter Welcomes Latinx Heritage Month with Comparsa and Outdoor Theater

The cultural district of Boston's Latin Quarter will kick off the celebration of Latinx Heritage Month on September 15 at the iconic Mozart Park with a troupe and play starring the Puerto Rican artistic collective Agua, Sol y Sereno, along with youth from the community.



The free cultural activity will include the presentation of the play "Comer," an original piece by Agua, Sol y Sereno for the whole family, which includes live music, dance and pantomimes. In addition, the public will be able to enjoy the comparsas that have made this artistic group famous for their colorful costumes and original "cabezudos."

Agua, Sol y Sereno rose to world fame last February, when their "cabezudos" co-starred in the opening of the 2023 Grammy Awards along with fellow Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. But its trajectory includes 25 years of dynamic creations with a thematic focus grounded in cultural identity and social justice.

During its presentation at Mozart Park, Agua, Sol y Sereno will integrate participants from the Hyde Square Task Force organization's Jóvenes en Acción program, who will receive an artistic creation workshop the days before Latinx Heritage Month's opening event at City Hall Plaza. Pedro Adorno, co-founder, and co-director of Agua, Sol y Sereno, will lead the workshops.

"At Boston's Latin Quarter and Hyde Square Task Force, we are honored to receive these distinguished artists who make their art an instrument to give voice to the struggles and hopes of many communities like ours," said Celina Miranda, executive director of Hyde Square Task Force (HSTF). HSTF is the organization in charge of leading the projects of this cultural district.

"Hand in hand with Agua, Sol y Sereno, the participants will not only have the opportunity to continue developing their skills in music, dance, and theater but also to learn how art is a great vehicle to express our reality as a community," added Miranda. Meanwhile, Adorno applauded the feat of the organizations and residents of Boston's Latin Quarter and invited them to celebrate the beginning of Latinx Heritage Month in the community.

On September 16, representing Boston's Latin Quarter, Agua, Sol y Sereno and the youth of HSTF, along with the Afro-Caribbean musician Jorge Arce will open the show at Fiesta en la Plaza, the opening of four weekends of cultural events organized by the City of Boston and Ágora Cultural Architects.