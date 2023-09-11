What You Need to Know: Boston City Council District 6 Election

Three candidates are vying in the Boston City Council District 6 preliminary municipal election on Tuesday. The top two vote getters will face each other in a general election on November 7.



This election cycle is quite the opposite of embattled first-term District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara's first election. In her first election, Lara benefitted from her opponent sending out a racist mailing.

This time, Lara is under fire due to a June 30 car accident in which the vehicle she was driving, crashed into a Centre Street house. Lara has said her driver's license has been revoked since 2013. Her 7-year old son was in the backseat, not in a booster seat, as required by law. A Boston Police investigation alleged Lara was driving faster than 50 mph at the time of the accident. Lara said a report she commissioned said she was going 27 mph at the time of the accident.

Lara is being challenged by Jamaica Plain's Ben Weber, and West Roxbury's William King.

Weber is an attorney who supports expanding the city housing voucher program, wants to increase the required amount of affordable units in construction projects, and is a big advocate of youth sports.

Read Jamaica Plain News' Q&A with Weber.

King is a technology director for the Appalachian Mountain Club who wants to increase funding to universal pre-K, expand childcare options, and does not support the Shattuck Campus Redevelopment plan.

Read Jamaica Plain News' Q&A with King.

Lara did not provide answers to Jamaica Plain News' questions.

Watch: JP Progressives' District 6 City Council candidates forum.

Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm. Early voting started on September 2. Not sure if you’re registered to vote? Find out your voter registration status.