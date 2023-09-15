The Footlight Club’s ‘Stepping Out’ Opens Sept. 16

You can catch and laugh with The Footlight Club's newest show, Stepping Out, during the next three weekends.



The Footlight Club describes the show:

"This show is a rollicking comedy about the attempts of some working-class amateurs to overcome their inhibitions and left feet in a low-rent dance studio. Mavis, a former professional chorus girl tries her hardest to teach the bumbling amateurs some terpsichorean skills for an upcoming recital. But before the dancing begins Mavis must mediate the minor dramas that erupt among this motley but lovable crew on their way to triumph at their recital. Liza Minnelli starred as Mavis in the popular film."

Click here to learn more about the show, showtimes, and to purchase tickets.