The Footlight Club’s ‘Stepping Out’ Opens Sept. 16

By |
Print More

You can catch and laugh with The Footlight Club's newest show, Stepping Out, during the next three weekends.

Maria de Vries plays “Vera” (Photo by McKee Photo, courtesy of The Footlight Club)

The Footlight Club describes the show:

"This show is a rollicking comedy about the attempts of some working-class amateurs to overcome their inhibitions and left feet in a low-rent dance studio. Mavis, a former professional chorus girl tries her hardest to teach the bumbling amateurs some terpsichorean skills for an upcoming recital. But before the dancing begins Mavis must mediate the minor dramas that erupt among this motley but lovable crew on their way to triumph at their recital. Liza Minnelli starred as Mavis in the popular film."

Click here to learn more about the show, showtimes, and to purchase tickets.

Liz Bean plays "Sylvia" a new student whose skill at tap isn't that great, but she doesn't care. She's bubbly and uses self-deprecating humor to forge ahead.

Chantel O'Brien plays "Rose", married for 20-years with three kids, she loves to complain about her husband. Trinidadian, Christian, in a 20-year love marriage with 3 kids; grumps about her man. She has little sense of rhythm but loves every minute of tap class.

 

 

 

 

 

87 Views