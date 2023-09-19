This Weekend: 30th Annual Jamaica Plain Open Studios

This year's Jamaica Plain Open Studios will include more than 180 artists showcasing their work, and 30 temporary public art installations celebrating 30 years of JP Open Stuidios.



The public art installations include "art chairs" in front of West Cork Auto, youth-made bicycle art at Bikes Not Bombs, an interactive radio station at Red Sun Press, and an homage to Black West Roxbury Soldiers at The Soldiers Monument. There will also be a 12-foot skeleton, an art book exchange, a flower-based display and a "tiny art" show.

There is an interactive digital map for this year's JP Open Studios. Free printed JPOS maps are available at the information booth at JP Licks.

JP Open Studios is Sept. 23 from 11 am to 6 pm & Sept. 24 from 11 am to 4 pm.



