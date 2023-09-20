National Women’s Soccer League Announces Boston Franchise to Play at White Stadium

Boston has been awarded a new National Women's Soccer League expansion franchise that will play at Franklin Park's White Stadium starting in 2026.



The ownership team, Boston Unity Soccer Partners, plans to unveil the club’s team name as it moves closer to play in 2026. Ownership plans to invest significant resources to transform White Stadium into a top-tier facility, and is working with the city's leadership to do so, according to a press release.

The transformation of White Stadium fits well with the city's goals for the stadium and Franklin Park. In July, city officials held a public meeting to discuss revitalizing the stadium to make it the "centerpiece of Boston Public Schools athletics." The city and community partners continues to progress towards implementing the Franklin Park Action Plan to invest millions into improving Franklin Park.

Boston will be the league's 15th team, and the new Boston team follows the addition of two other NWSL expansion teams that will begin play next year. Now in its 11th season, the league is the fastest-growing professional sports league in the country, and this year it shattered its previous attendance record.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners consists of an all-female core ownership group led by Juno Equity Founder/Boston Celtics Minority Owner Jennifer Epstein, strategic marketer and brand builder Stephanie Connaughton, Women’s Foundation of Boston Co-Founder/CFO Ami Danoff and Flybridge Capital General Partner Anna Palmer. The managing board will include Epstein, who will serve as the controlling partner, and Connaughton, Danoff and Palmer, who will all serve as managing partners. The club is backed by an investor group with 95% of the invested capital from women and 40% invested by investors of color, according to a press release.

“As the City of Champions, Boston sets the standard for athletic excellence and fans’ devotion to our teams. It’s fitting and absolutely thrilling for Boston to be a home for women’s soccer, hosting a franchise that will partner so closely with our community and especially our schools,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to the revitalization of White Stadium and the partnership of this team and league to create new opportunities in Franklin Park and for our student-athletes citywide.”