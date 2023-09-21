Photo: Raccoon Bumbling Along in Sumner Hill

A fluffy raccoon was calmly hanging around a Newbern Street yard during the day on Thursday.



And just because it was out during the middle of the day doesn't mean it's not well. Raccoons out during the day may be foraging longer hours to support their young, or visiting a garden while dogs or people aren't around, or just moving to a new location, says the Humane Society of the United States.

This raccoon was acting normal, responded to noises, wasn't a big fan of having their picture taken, and then waddled off to find a more low-key spot.