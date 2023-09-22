Mario’s Restaurant Coming to Hyde Square

Very few details are known, but a handwritten sign in the window says "Mario's Coming Soon" at 8 Perkins St.



The door and windows are being blocked by paper so you can't get a look inside. The rumor is that Mario Bailote is opening a pizzeria in the location. He did have a pizzeria in Roxbury for several years that was well-received. But it closed in April 2022 after being open for 3.5 years.

Bailote previously worked at Same Old Place in Jamaica Plain before before venturing out on his own.

The site has been empty since The Haven moved. It looked like another restaurant, Otto, was going to move in, but that didn't come to fruition.