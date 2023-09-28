Captain Nemo’s Closing After 25 Years in Jamaica Plain

Captain Nemo's restaurant announced that they will be closing after 25 years of serving subs, pizza, and more.



Debbie Adamidis shared that her family decided to close the Centre Street restaurant on Oct. 1 in a Facebook post.

Adamidis said the business had been open in Jamaica Plain for 25 years, and 13 years in Kenmore Square before opening in JP. Dozens of people commented on the post, saying they'll miss the restaurant, and tagging friends for them to know about the closure.

In the comments section, Adamidis said the restaurant, which is between Hyde Square and Jackson Square, has only been open from 7 pm to 2 am since her mother, Sofia, passed away.

