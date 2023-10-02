13 Jamaica Plain Residents Participated in Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

On Sunday, 13 Jamaica Plain residents participated in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk.



The Jamaica Plain residents joined thousands of other walkers on Oct. 1 in the iconic annual event to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $167 million for Dana-Farber Cancer in its 34-year history including more than $8.8 million in 2022.

The following Jamaica Plain residents walked:

Steven Penella

Chelsea Heneghan

Dong-Woo Kang

Awilda Pena

Liz Attanasio

William Cyr

Hadley Bloomhardt

Minh Do

Jimmy Kearney

Joanne Wolfe

Mary Adams

Juliana Willis

Jane Craycroft

“Throughout the past 34 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has continuously supported life-saving research and cancer care at Dana-Farber. The 2023 Walk will be held during the Jimmy Fund’s 75th anniversary year and will aim to raise $9 million in the effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer,” said Zack Blackburn, Director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. “This year also marks the 35th annual Jimmy Fund Walk. We are eager to get out on the course and see all our outstanding walkers and teams come together to support this great cause."