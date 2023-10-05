Brassica Kitchen Plans Move Into Large Space Next Door and Keep Current Space as Wine Bar

The owners of Brassica Kitchen + Cafe are planning on moving into the larger space next door that was vacated since the Dogwood Cafe closed in Forest Hills.



The move will hopefully happen next year. The tentative plan would be for Brassica to keep its current smaller space next door and turn it into a wine bar with a tasting menu.

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe recently appeared in front of the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council wanting the council's support to amend its alcohol license for the former Dogwood's space (3712 Washington St.). The space would include 126 indoor seats, along with four dining areas, two bars, a kitchen, storage, a restroom, and two seasonal patio areas on private property for 25 seats and 18 seats.

