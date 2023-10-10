Lantern Workshops Coming Up for Families and Adults at Spontaneous Celebrations and Libraries

Spontaneous Celebrations is hosting four lantern workshops in the days before the 40th Annual Lantern Parade around Jamaica Pond.



There will be a lantern workshops for anyone at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library (30 South St.) on Oct. 12 from 3:30-5:30 pm, and the Connolly Library (433 Centre St.) on Oct. 16 from 5 to 7 pm.

There will be two lantern workshops for adults only on Oct. 16 (5-7 pm) and 17 (5-8 pm) at Spontaneous Celebrations (45 Danforth St.). There will also be two lantern workshops for families at Spontaneous Celebrations on Oct. 18 and 19 (5-8 pm).

The 40th Annual Lantern Parade happens will take place on two nights Oct. 21 and 22 from 6 to 8 pm.

Lantern kits are available at City Feed, Ula Cafe, and Boing Toy Shop.

If you're interested in volunteering at the parade please contact Rosalba Solis at rosalbasolis675@gmail.com. Volunteers are wanted to help sell lanterns and food around the pond at various stations. Musicians who would like to play around the pond acoustically are also welcome.