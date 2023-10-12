You Can Win $500 in Jamaica Plain Trivia Contest

How well do you know Jamaica Plain trivia? Enough to beat resident Jamaica Plain aficionado Michael Reiskind? If so, you could win $500.



JP Centre/South Main Streets is hosting the fundraiser, JP Trivia Battle: Are You Smarter Than Michael Reiskind? on Oct. 19.

Teams of 1 to 4 people are invited to an evening of fun, laughs, and drink, as they compete against resident historian Reiskind. There will be complimentary appetizers, with beer and wine for sale. There are entrance fees for the game -- and you can sign up here.

There will be prizes for first, second, and third place, unless you beat Reiskind, and in that case there is a $500 prize for the top score.

Individuals who don't have a team are welcome to sign up as an individual and will be placed with a team at the event.