Sign-Up Now: Franklin Park Mile Races on Oct. 21

On your mark! Get set! Go! The Franklin Park Mile, organized by Forest Hills Runners, is a one mile race in Franklin Park that is open to everyone, and will take place on Oct. 21.



You can register for the race online now, or register on the day of the race starting at 11:30 am at Playstead Road in Franklin Park.

Registration is free for para participants, free for participants 16 years old and younger, and $15 for participants who are 17 years old or older.

There will be five heats: community heat, a para heat, a heat for males 16 or younger, a heat for males 16 or older, a heat for females 16 or younger, and a heat for females older than 16. The first race begins at 12:30 pm.

There will be prizes for the top three finishers in each division. Below is a map of the race route.