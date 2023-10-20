Learn About Conducting Oral History Interview at Connolly Library Event

The Connolly Branch Library is hosting a workshop covering the basics of oral history and how to craft an interview.



The workshop will focus on the ethics of oral history, practices for crafting thoughtful questions, and active listening.

The Boston Public Library also has oral history backpacks that any BPL member can check out. Attendees of the workshop will learn how to use the recording equipment in BPL's Oral History Backpacks.

The event is Oct. 26 at 3 pm. Space is limited, so registration is required by contacting Nic Coppettuolo at connolly@bpl.org or call 617-522-1960.

The Jamaica Plain Historical Society is also interested in posting oral histories of long-term JP residents. Please contact JPHS at info@jphs.org.