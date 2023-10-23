Virtual City Council Forum Oct. 24: Another Chance to Hear from District 6 Candidates

If you haven't had a chance to watch or attend any candidates forum for the Boston City Council District 6 race -- you've got another opportunity with a virtual forum on Oct. 24.



The Boston Democratic Ward 11, 18, 19, and 20 Committees are hosting a virtual candidate forum for the District 5 and 6 candidates starting at 7 pm. Please register to attend the forum by clicking here.

Jamaica Plain's Ben Weber and West Roxbury's William King are the two candidates for the District 6 seat after both bested current District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara in September. Election Day is Nov. 7.

Click here for a Jamaica Plain News Q&A with Weber.

Click here for a Jamaica Plain News Q&A with King.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 28. Applications to request a vote-by-mail ballot must be received by Oct. 31 at 5 pm. Click here to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Early voting is from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3. Click here for early vocation locations.