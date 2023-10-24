Annual Jamaica Plain Canine Costume Parade on Saturday

What pop culture reference will be made into a dog costume at the 19th Annual Jamaica Plain Dog Parade, Costume & Fashion Show on Saturday?



In the past there's been Ruth Barker Ginsberg, Transformers, MBTA buses, and more.

The parade starts at the First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.,) and finishes at the Loring Greenough House with a fashion show and judging with emcee Brad Brown of Blue Frog Bakery.

Registration begins at the First Baptist Church at noon, and the parade will step off at 1 pm, make it way down Centre Street, followed by the fashion show starting at 1:30 pm.

The event is presented by JP Business & Professional Association and JP Centre/South Main Streets. The entry fee is $10, and all proceeds will benefit the Boston City Shelter.

For more information, please contact Brad Brown at chefbradbrown@aol.com.