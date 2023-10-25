Rescheduled: Jamaica Plain Lantern Parade on Oct. 28 & 29 at Jamaica Pond

The 40th Annual Jamaica Plain Lantern Parade was postponed from last weekend, and will take place this Saturday and Sunday at Jamaica Pond.

The lantern parade is from 6 to 9 pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Arrive at the Jamaica Pond Boathouse and check out lots of lanterns, some that were made by volunteers and community members during the last few weeks. Everyone is welcome to bring their own homemade lantern, and parade around the pond at their pace. There are musical performers around the pond at different spots.

