Can King Best Weber in Boston City Council District 6 Race? Not If JP Has Its Say

There will be a new Boston City Councilor elected for District 6 on Nov. 7 -- and it looks Jamaica Plain resident Ben Weber is favored to win thanks to Jamaica Plain voters.



In September's municipal election, Weber received 42.25% (4,951 votes), King received 37.42% (4,384 votes), and current District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara received 2,351 (20%), according to the city's Elections Department.

Weber is considered more liberal than King, and thus it's believed that much of Lara's votes would go to Weber. In a city election that's not expected to have a big turnout considering it's just city council races, there won't be a huge amount of voters who didn't vote in the September election. If there were a mayoral race, more voters would come out, but the mayoral election is only every four years compared to city council races which are every two years.

District 6 consists of mostly Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, with a little bit of Roslindale and Mission Hill.

And when you look at maps (created by Danny Noenickx) of where the votes were cast, it shows that most voters in Jamaica Plain voted for Weber and Lara, while the majority of King's votes came from West Roxbury.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 28. Applications to request a vote-by-mail ballot must be received by Oct. 31 at 5 pm. Click here to request a vote-by-mail ballot.

Early voting is from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3. Click here for early vocation locations.