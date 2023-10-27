Feinberg’s Vibrant Abstract Art Takes Center Stage at Jamaica Plain Branch Library

Abstract artist Michelle Feinberg's work will be featured as the final art show for 2023 at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library.



Feinberg's show Kaleidoscope will be on view from Nov. 2 through Jan. 3, 2024, with a reception on Nov. 2 from 5:30-7:30 pm. The exhibition space is located on the lower level.

Feinberg is an abstract artist from Needham, whose art has been in galleries, stores, restaurants, hospitals, libraries, and offices worldwide. Beyond her artistic endeavors, Feinberg's journey is marked by acts of courage, such as kidney donation and fire walking, symbolizing her commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing life's challenges.

"My journey into daily painting began as a means to cope with the grief of losing my brother," said Feinberg. "In the process, I discovered a profound connection with him through my art, which has been instrumental in my healing journey."

For Feinberg, abstract painting serves as a meditative practice, forging a connection with the universal creative energy that unites us all.

In her artist statement, Feinberg's work becomes a testament to her unyielding passion for bold, expressive color and the boundless potential of abstract art, according to a press release. Each of her creations radiates the profound emotional impact of color, evoking rich moods and atmospheres.

Feinberg's art uses intricate interplay of color and space, delving deep into the exploration of depth and dimension through layers and juxtaposition.

The show is in collaboration with The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library and Uforge.