Ghoultastic! Halloween Trick or Treating on Centre Street + Parade

If you're new to Jamaica Plain, Centre Street is the place to take your Little Paw Patroller, magic unicorn, dragon, ninja, and PJ Masker on Halloween.



There will be trick or treating at businesses in two sections of South and Centre streets.

The JP Business & Professional Association (BAPA) Trick or Treat Halloween Stroll is from 3 to 6 pm from around the South Street Mall (pickleball courts) to the First Baptist Church (633 Centre St.).

The other stretch starts with a Halloween Party & Parade at the Connolly Branch Library (433 Centre St.) at 3:30 pm. The parade will make its way down Centre Street for trick or treats, through Hyde Square, and end at the Blessed Sacrament Church plaza for games and treats.