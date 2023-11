Do you know a kid who got way too much candy this Halloween season, and you don't know what to do with it? The Boing Toy Shop is doing a candy buyback through Nov. 14.



Here's the deal -- bring in one pound of candy and get 20% off any one item at Boing. So gather up all the dregs of candy -- the pieces that'll crack your teeth with one bite, with torn wrappers, and just that stuff that no one is going to eat in your house -- and get a discount on a toy.