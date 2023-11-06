Election Day is Tuesday: Vote for District and At-Large Councilors

There will be a new District 6 City Councilor and at least one at-large city councilor chosen on Tuesday.



The two candidates for District 6, Jamaica Plain's Ben Weber and West Roxbury's William King both netted more votes that current D6 City Councilor Kendra Lara in September's election.

It looks like Weber is in position to win because he received 567 more votes than King, and it's expected that much of Lara's votes will go to Weber, who is regarded as more liberal than King.

Three current at-large councilors are running again: Ruthzee Louijeune, Erin Murphy, and Julia Mejia. Michael Flaherty decided not to seek reelection. The other candidates looking to earn a council seat are: Clifton Braithwaite, Henry Santana, Catherine Vitale, Bridget Nee-Walsh, and Shawn Nelson.



Election Day voting locations are open 7 am to 8 pm. Not sure where you to vote? Click here to find out.