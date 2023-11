According to a posted building permit, a fish market is going to open in one of the small vacant commercial spots on Centre Street.



The building permit is posted at 656-660 Centre St., and will be in the former space of Cacao, which closed at the end of 2022. The building permit is for a remodeling to create a bathroom, walk-in fridge, ice machine, prepping area, sinks, and a waiting area for customers. The building permit was issued on Sept. 6.