Weber Elected District 6 City Councilor; Santana Elected At-Large Councilor

Jamaica Plain's Ben Weber easily defeated William King to become Boston's next District 6 City Councilor in Tuesday's election.



UPDATE: Unofficial results from the city have Weber with with 9,541 (60.7%) and King with 6,089 (38.74%)

Weber's and King's totals add up to 15,630, which is far more than the 11,363 votes cast in September election when Weber topped the ticket with 4810 for Weber. King had 4,291 in September, and outgoing District 6 City Councilor Kendra Lara received 2,262.

Thank you District 6 voters for your overwhelming support. I am thrilled for the opportunity to serve and represent you to help make Boston a city that works for all of our residents. — Benjamin Weber (@ben4district6) November 8, 2023

The District 6 election was somewhat the tale of two neighborhoods similar to the September election: Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury. Weber won 3 out of 4 precincts in Ward 10, and tied King in one precinct. Weber won all 7 precincts in Ward 11. In Ward 19, Weber won all 9 precincts. All of those precincts are in Jamaica Plain.

In Ward 20, King won 13 precincts, and Webber won 3 precincts. Those precincts are in West Roxbury.

In the at-large Boston City Council race, the three incumbents running all won with Ruthzee Louijeune (44,479 votes), inching by Erin Murphy (39,656) for the most votes, and Julia Mejia keeping pace (27,637 votes).

The new face come January will be first-time candidate Henry Santana who netted 34,014 votes, followed by Bridget Nee-Walsh (26,674), Shawn Nelson (10,448), Clifton Braithwaite (10,236), and Catherine Vitale (8,503).