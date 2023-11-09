Jamaica Plain Resident and Sully the Dog Honored at Service Dogs Graduation

Jamaica Plain resident Joanna Lubkin and her service dog Sully were honored at the NEADS World Class Service Dogs annual fall graduation ceremony to celebrate the newest group of Service Dogs and Assistance Dog teams on Nov. 5.



This event allows family, friends and the general public to hear firsthand from clients how a NEADS dog has changed their lives.

"Sully is my most constant companion, helping me on bad days, keeping me grounded, making everyday life easier and empowering me to take many adventures," said Joanna Lubkin, a client of NEADS World Class Service Dogs.

As NEADS client KateLynne Steinke says, “It takes an extraordinary dog to give someone an ordinary life.”

NEADS also recognizes the many people involved in the breeding, training, and placement of the dogs: staff, volunteers, donors and other supporters.