Still Time to See Footlight Club’s ‘Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’

The Footlight Club's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is a new version of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel of the evil that lurks inside -- and there are several more shows that you can still see.



Here is a synopsis of the show from The Footlight Club:

On the fog-bound streets of Victorian-era London, Henry Jekyll’s experiments with exotic “powders and tinctures” have brought forth his other self—Edward Hyde, a sensualist and villain free to commit the sins Jekyll is too civilized to comprehend. When Hyde meets a woman who stirs his interest, Jekyll fears for her life and decides to end his experiments. But Hyde has other ideas, and so the two sides battle each other in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse to determine who shall be the master and who his slave. With multiple Hydes portrayed by members of the cast.

